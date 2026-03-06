Kazakhstan signs cooperation memorandum with Huawei at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona

During the event, the delegation had a meeting with representatives of Huawei, who presented advanced solutions in telecommunication infrastructure modernization, the development of 5G networks, and preparations for the rollout of 6G technologies

Photo credit: The Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan

The Kazakhstani side was introduced to the concept of an AI-centric network - a system built around artificial intelligence - as well as predictive infrastructure maintenance tools, digital platforms for managing transport flows, technologies for the development of smart logistics, and autonomous systems.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan

Special attention was given to the potential application of these solutions in Kazakhstan’s transport sector, including the development of intelligent transport systems, digitalization of logistics corridors and enhancing infrastructure sustainability.

Photo credit: The Ministry of Transport of Kazakhstan

As part of the exhibition, the ministry signed a memorandum of cooperation with Huawei, to exchange expertise in implementing digital solutions in transport sector. The document provides for the creation of a unified intelligent system and the use of cloud technologies.

The memorandum covers railroad, automobile, maritime and freight transport.

Both sides will share best practices in efficient management of road infrastructure, coordination of transport flows and boosting the productivity of logistics hubs.

The memorandum is called to contribute to the technological advancement of Kazakhstan’s transport sector through the integration of artificial intelligence, big data and intelligent systems.