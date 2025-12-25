Kazakhstan signs commercial agreements worth billions this year, says President Tokayev

At a meeting with residents of Zhambyl region, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Kazakhstan is consistently building friendly relationships and comprehensive cooperation with neighbors and all interested states.

He noted the country’s objectives and priorities remain unchanged, which include strengthening the sovereignty, addressing security challenges, and ensuring social-economic development.

The Kazakh President said each top-level meeting, each business forum contribute to enhancing the country’s international presence and boosting its economic potential. He urged to make sure that the country keeps pace with the ongoing intense competition for investment.

Our economy is the largest in central Asia and South Caucasus, and now the Government’s work is focused on quality development. The Government and the National Bank under these challenging, let's say, special conditions, should pursue a coordinated policy, that needs to be pragmatic, non-academic, and not overly cautious, said the Kazakh leader.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also said Kazakhstan signed up to 70 billion US dollars worth of commercial agreements following international meetings this year. “This allows us to open modern enterprises and create quality jobs,” he added.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Kazakhstan rightfully serves as a golden bridge between East and West.