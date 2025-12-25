Kazakhstan rightfully serves as a golden bridge between East and West - President

In his remarks, the President highlighted the large-scale reforms underway in the national economy. He noted that economic growth reached 15.8% in the past five years, exceeding 6% in 2025 - the highest indicator since 2012. Per capita GDP increased by 47%, with gold and currency reserves of the National Fund surpassing 125 billion US dollars.

Tokayev reminded that the second line of the Dostyk-Moiynty railroad was commissioned ahead of schedule.

“This is one of the largest railroad projects implemented in Kazakhstan in the years of Independence. In just a few months, an additional 6 million tons of cargo was transported along this route. The construction of the Moiynty-Kyzylzhar section is underway too,” he noted.

Emphasizing Kazakhstan’s strategic role, the President declared: “Kazakhstan is rightfully named a golden bridge between East and West. Our objective is to use this advantage as efficiently as possible.”

He further recalled that 13,000 kilometers of highways were built and repaired in the outgoing year. Special attention is being given to the modernizing air communication, with 36 new flights launched, establishing direct ties with the major global cities.

“These measures contribute to strengthening Kazakhstan’s position as a transit hub on the Eurasian continent, which is a strategic task,” Tokayev stressed.

The President also underscored that 90% of Kazakhstan’s population now have access to internet, noting that Kazakhstan is the first in Central Asia to successfully launch the Starlink system.

Commending achievements in the construction sector, Tokayev said that more than 19 million square meters of housing were commissioned in 2025, providing thousands of families with new homes.

Earlier, President Tokayev said that Zhambyl region attracted nearly KZT600bn in investments this year.