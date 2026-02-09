Kazakhstan signs agreement with AIIB to facilitate sustainable economic growth, regional cooperation

During Monday’s meeting with AIIB President Zou Jiayi, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said he welcomes today’s signing of the Framework Partnership Agreement, which is believed to become the key to promoting sustainable economic growth and boosting regional cooperation.

The Kazakh leader congratulated Zou Jiayi on her recent appointment as AIIB president, while also expressing gratefulness for choosing Kazakhstan as the first foreign destination in her new capacity.

Tokayev believes this is a good sign, ‘giving a strong boost to bilateral cooperation’.

Kazakhstan had been implementing nine projects, totaling over 2.6 billion US dollars, in partnership with the Bank, said the Kazakh leader. I’m assured that all these projects will become the key to future contacts and interaction, he added.

Zou Jiayi, on her part, said that the AIIB supported a number of major projects in energy, transport, and social infrastructure in Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: Akorda

The AIIB president thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the warm words and long-term support provided to the Bank. ‘I’m honored by the trust Kazakhstan and other stockholders placed in me,’ she said.

Zou Jiayi said that she will ensure the continuity in the Bank’s work, built on its achievements in the first decade, as well as will be committed to progress to be more responsive to changing customer needs.

The interlocutors noted the considerable potential for expanding joint activities, as Kazakhstan seeks to carry out ambitious plans to modernize its infrastructure sector in the nearest future. The AIIB stands ready to consider its possible active participation in implementing these strategic initiatives.

Presently, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is financing the construction of a general hospital in Kokshetau city, a 220MW wind power plant, Zhezkazgan-Karaganda, Aktobe-Karabutak-Ulgaisyn highways, as well as Almaty railway bypass.

