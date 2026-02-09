Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expresses interest in greater interaction in AI with China

President Tokayev said Kazakhstan places close attention to the active development of eternal comprehensive strategic partnership with China, highlighting successes in implementing the One Belt, One Road initiative, which was first announced by Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping in Astana in 2013.

As well as hailing the dynamic development of trade and economic ties between both countries, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that China is the largest trading partner of Kazakhstan, with trade turnover setting new highs each year.

Photo credit: Akorda

The Kazakh leader said the country has been consistently establishing a favorable environment to attract foreign investments as well as offers comprehensive support for joint strategic projects.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev voiced an interest in enhancing practical interaction in AI adoption, with China ranking among leaders in this field.

Jonathan Choi Koon-shum, in turn, thanked the Kazakh president for the warm welcome.

Photo credit: Akorda

He commended Kazakhstan’s standing as an appealing and reliable investment jurisdiction for investors, primarily, in the financial sector. According to him, this is largely thanks to consistent support from President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Chaiman Xi Jinping.

The meeting also focused on promising areas of cooperation, especially in finance, energy, digitalization, medicine, agriculture, and construction.

