Kazakhstan and UK discuss expanding trade and investment cooperation

The sides discussed opportunities to further strengthen trade, economic and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom, as well as key issues on the agenda of the upcoming Intergovernmental Commission meeting.

Both sides noted the positive growth in bilateral trade and emphasized the strong potential for expanding economic ties. Kazakhstan remains the United Kingdom’s largest trading partner in Central Asia, accounting for approximately £2.7 billion of the UK’s nearly £5 billion trade turnover with the region.

Special attention was given to investment cooperation in critical minerals, energy, infrastructure, transport and logistics, financial services, digital technologies, artificial intelligence and education. The participants also highlighted prospects for collaboration on the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, recognizing Kazakhstan’s strategic role in strengthening reliable supply chains between Europe and Asia.

The discussion further covered opportunities to attract British expertise and financing mechanisms for infrastructure, industrial and energy projects in Kazakhstan. In this regard, the recently ratified Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Agreement was highlighted as an important foundation for implementing mutually beneficial initiatives, strengthening institutional cooperation and advancing agreements across key areas of bilateral relations.

The sides also welcomed the growing momentum in humanitarian and educational cooperation, including the increasing presence of British universities in Kazakhstan. Education, workforce development and innovation were identified as key pillars of long-term economic partnership.

Following the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the Kazakh-British strategic partnership, expanding bilateral trade and ensuring the effective implementation of the agreements reached.

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with Qazinform News Agency, David Reed MBE outlined priorities for strengthening trade and economic ties with Kazakhstan and the wider region, highlighted new approaches to his role, identified key areas of cooperation, and emphasised the importance of delivering tangible results.