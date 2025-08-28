Kazakhstan, Sierra Leone enhancing bilateral cooperation

According to the press service, the Sierra Leonean diplomat’s second visit to Kazakhstan this year marks the positive dynamics of bilateral relations and the growing trust between the two countries.

During the talks, the foreign ministers discussed the implementation of the bilateral roadmap signed during their meeting in April as well as outlined further steps to strengthen political, economic, and humanitarian cooperation. In particular, prospects for deepening collaboration in agriculture, logistics, digitalization, healthcare, and education were reviewed.

Minister Nurtleu stressed: “The true value of the current engagement lies not only in the expansion of practical cooperation but also in building mutual trust, which creates a solid foundation for future initiatives”.

Kazakhstan and Sierra Leone are equally committed to the steady development of relations. Today, we are building cooperation based on trust and tangible results, said the Kazakh Foreign Minister.

The ministers also welcomed the upcoming entry into force of the agreement on mutual visa exemption for holders of diplomatic and service passports on September 5, 2025. Timothy Musa Kabba stressed that this decision reflects Kazakhstan’s openness to fostering long-term ties with Africa.

Both sides reaffirmed their shared position on the key international issues, including the need for the reform of the UN Security Council. The Sierra Leonean side particularly emphasized its readiness to continue supporting Kazakhstan’s initiatives within the UN and the OIC, where Astana has established itself as a reliable partner.

The interlocutors expressed confidence that active political dialogue and the implementation of the agreements reached will further strengthen mutual understanding and open new horizons for the Kazakhstan-Sierra Leone partnership.

As reported previously, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan held a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Special Envoy of the President Sierra Leone Timothy Musa Kabba, focusing on prospects for mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.