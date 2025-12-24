Kazakhstan showcases its tourism potential in Yerevan

The event was organized by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Armenia with the support of the Armenian Tourism Federation.

The roundtable focused on promoting Kazakhstan’s tourism opportunities, raising awareness among the Armenian public, expanding tourist exchanges between the two countries, and strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties.

Photo credit: Kazinform

Those attending exchanged experiences and proposals for boosting bilateral cooperation. Bolat Imanbayev, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Armenia, Lusine Gevorkyan, Chair of Armenia’s Tourism Committee, and Mehak Apresyan, President of the Armenian Tourism Federation, took part in it. Nurtas Karipbayev, Chairman of Kazakhstan’s Tourism Industry Committee, Ainur Zhumatayeva, Director of Marketing and International Markets at Kazakh Tourism, as well as representatives of Armenia’s tourism business, attended via a videoconference.

Photo credit: Kazinform

Addressing the event, Ambassador Imanbayev highlighted that Kazakhstan offers a wide range of destinations — from cultural and ecological tourism to business, sports, and medical travel. He noted the rapid development of tourism infrastructure, the formation of new clusters, and improved service quality in recent years.

He expressed confidence that bilateral cooperation could expand significantly with more convenient transport and logistics solutions, announcing that the embassy is working with relevant agencies to resume direct flights between Yerevan and Astana.

The sides also agreed to continue cooperation through familiarization trips for tour operators and media representatives, enabling them to gather materials and present tourism opportunities more objectively and attractively.

In conclusion, participants expressed confidence that strengthening tourism dialogue will provide fresh momentum for Kazakhstan–Armenian partnership and broaden humanitarian ties.

