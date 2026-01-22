Kazakhstan showcases its scientific and educational potential at Bett UK 2026

Kazakh Science and Higher Education Minister Saysat Nurbek met with representatives of top universities, scientific centers and global technological companies as part of the premier global education technology (EdTech) exhibition and conference.

The minister attended the Bett UK 2026 - Leading EdTech event, one of the world’s largest global education technology platforms.

The exhibition annually brings together state bodies, educational establishments, tech companies and the expert community from tens of countries to discuss future education, digital transformation of the education process and introducing AI and innovative teaching solutions.

The Kazakhstan national pavilion, which opened in London, serves as a platform for showcasing the priorities of the higher and postgraduate education system development, including digitalization of educational processes, introducing AI-based solutions, development of scientific research and expansion of international academic cooperation.

The pavilion features nine Kazakhstani higher and postgraduate establishments, their academic programs, scientific and research projects, and potential for the development of joint educational and scientific initiatives with foreign partners. It also demonstrates the country’s major universities, their scientific and educational potential and readiness for active cooperation with the international community.

Noteworthy, Kazakhstan adopted Concept for development of science cities until 2035.