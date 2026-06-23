Kazakhstan joins launch of EU Platform for Strengthening Interregional Connectivity

In his remarks, Deputy Minister Issetov emphasized the importance of deepening ties between Central Asia and the EU, while expanding practical collaboration in transport, energy, and digital development, according to the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

He highlighted Kazakhstan’s role as the largest economy in Central Asia and a vital bridge between Europe and Asia, noting the country’s consistent efforts to implement major infrastructure projects in these sectors.

Issetov welcomed the launch of the Platform as a concrete outcome of agreements reached during the Ministerial Meeting on Enhancing Connectivity, held in Luxembourg in October 2025. He stressed that the new initiative will complement existing mechanisms and work in close coordination with the Coordination Platform for the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

Kazakhstan reaffirmed its readiness to actively contribute to the Platform’s activities and support joint infrastructure and investment projects.

Participants discussed opportunities and challenges in transport, energy, and digitalization, as well as prospects for enhancing interregional connectivity, modernizing infrastructure, and attracting investment into joint projects.

The meeting brought together representatives of the European Commission, ministers from Central Asia, the South Caucasus, and the Black Sea region, along with leaders of international financial institutions -including the European Investment Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, and the World Bank - as well as business community.