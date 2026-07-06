Kazakh AI and Digital Development Minister Madiyev meets with UN Secretary-General António Guterres

The meeting took place during Digital Week in Geneva, which is attended by a Kazakh government delegation led by Zhaslan Madiyev.

On the opening day of the UN Summit on AI Governance, Madiyev addressed the high-level plenary session titled "Harnessing the benefits of AI for all through inclusive and interoperable approaches.”

In his remarks, he reaffirmed Kazakhstan's commitment to the UN reform agenda and presented the country's experience in building a "digital nation."

Madiyev noted that, under the instructions of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazakhstan is seeking to evolve from an e-government model into an AI-native nation, where artificial intelligence is deeply integrated into all levels of public administration and the economy.

He said Kazakhstan currently ranks 24th in the UN E-Government Development Index, with 92% of public services digitized. He added that the country's legislative framework - including the Digital Code and the Law on Artificial Intelligence - guarantees the protection of citizens' digital rights.

A key proposal presented by Kazakhstan during the dialogue was an initiative to strengthen regional cooperation in digital technologies. In April, the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) endorsed the establishment of the Asia-Pacific Digital Solutions Center for Sustainable Development in Almaty.

Madiyev officially invited UN member states to cooperate by sending national experts to work at the center. According to the Kazakh side, the facility will serve as an effective "sandbox" for testing and scaling advanced digital solutions. In synergy with the UN Regional Centre for the Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia, it is expected to become a powerful instrument for implementing the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Later on the sidelines of the summit, Madiyev held a meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the first UN Global Dialogue on AI Governance officially opened in Geneva, Switzerland, on July 6.