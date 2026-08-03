Kazakhstan showcases AI-driven media projects at Kazakhstan-Russia Media Forum

Speaking at the panel session titled "Prospects and Challenges for Journalism in the Era of Artificial Intelligence and Fake News," Yerkezhan Kuntugan, managing director of the Jibek Joly/Silk Way TV channel, outlined the broadcaster's approach to content production and its efforts to expand Kazakhstan's presence in the international media landscape.

Kuntugan highlighted several flagship projects developed with the support of digital technologies and AI.

Among them was Silk Way Star, an international music competition jointly produced by the TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan and China Media Group. The project attracted a cumulative audience of more than one billion views. The second season is currently being produced by China Media Group, with filming underway in Yiwu, China.

She said artificial intelligence tools are widely used to translate, localize and dub content into multiple languages. AI platforms developed in Kazakhstan and China have been adapted for these tasks, significantly accelerating content production while maintaining quality for international audiences in six languages.

Kuntugan also highlighted the Games of the Future, currently taking place in Astana, as another major international project. The broadcaster's technical team is providing live television coverage from four major sports venues, while AI-generated graphics and other AI-powered production tools are being used during broadcasts.

She acknowledged the contribution of Gazprom-Media and Gazprom Space Systems in delivering the Games of the Future broadcasts to audiences in 118 countries.

The broadcaster has also used AI to develop inclusive media projects. These include creating Kazakh-language sign-language interpretation for the children's animated series The Fixies and producing its own Kazakh-language dubbed version of Masha and the Bear.

Addressing staff training in artificial intelligence, Kuntugan said the TV and Radio Complex has partnered with international media organizations, including Al Jazeera and China Media Group, which have conducted specialized AI training programs in Astana.

"Technology helps us gather, produce and adapt content more efficiently. However, trust, fact-checking, journalistic ethics and responsibility must always remain in human hands," Kuntugan said.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the 3rd Kazakhstan-Russian Media Forum had brought together representatives of the media community, government agencies, and expert circles to discuss current challenges of the modern information space and develop joint approaches to further interaction.