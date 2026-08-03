AI, digital journalism and combating disinformation take center stage at Kazakhstan–Russia Media Forum

The forum focused on the opportunities and challenges facing journalism in the era of artificial intelligence, the use of digital technologies, combating misinformation and information overload, developing media talent and transforming traditional newsrooms.

Raushan Kazhibayeva, Director at the TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan, underscored the role of the media in supporting the long-standing partnership and alliance between Kazakhstan and Russia.

She noted that under the leadership of Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin, bilateral relations have reached the level of comprehensive strategic cooperation.

"This is reflected in the Joint Statement on the Seven Pillars of Friendship and Good-Neighborliness, signed in May during the Russian president's state visit to Kazakhstan. This landmark document sets the long-term priorities for relations between the two countries and covers a broad range of issues, from the economy to culture and education," Kazhibayeva said.

Photo credit: Kazinform

She added that the legal foundations for protecting intellectual property, digital rights, personal data and cybersecurity have been incorporated into Kazakhstan's renewed constitutional framework, creating a modern legal basis for the development of media, digital journalism and international information cooperation.

According to Kazhibayeva, media organizations in Kazakhstan and Russia have an important responsibility to promote mutual understanding, trust and good-neighborly relations.

"The truth must always stay ahead of falsehood," she said.

First Vice Minister of Culture and Information Kanat Iskakov said that one of the priority areas of bilateral media cooperation should be the joint production of content.

"The main goal of all our work should be to further strengthen our historical, cultural and economic ties while preserving direct channels of communication, allowing us to discuss and resolve issues together. That is far more effective and productive," he said.

Kanat Kulshmanov, head of the communications department of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan, outlined five priority areas for expanding Kazakhstan–Russia cooperation in the media sector.

TASS Director General Andrey Kondrashov emphasized the role of professional journalism in strengthening trust between the peoples of the two countries and promoting objective coverage of international events.

"In today's extremely complex international environment, the professional journalistic community plays a vital role in strengthening trust between countries and peoples, presenting an objective picture of current events and contributing to the development of Russia–Kazakhstan cooperation," Kondrashov said.

He also highlighted Kazakhstan's achievements in digital transformation and artificial intelligence, pointing to the country's AI legislation, work on a Digital Code and the expansion of AI-related education as areas of interest for Russian professionals.

Photo credit: Kazinform

The third Kazakhstan–Russia Media Forum carries significance beyond the media industry, contributing to broader political and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries. The forum's outcomes help strengthen bilateral ties, expand humanitarian cooperation and foster greater trust and mutual understanding within the shared information space of Kazakhstan and Russia.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the photo exhibition titled "The Conquest of Space through the eyes of Russian and Kazakh Photographers” had been opened as part of the 3rd Kazakhstan-Russia Media Forum in St. Petersburg.