Kazakhstan showcases agro-industrial complex potential in Russia

A forum was held as part of the AGRAVIA international exhibition at the Crocus City business center.

Those attending focused on expanding bilateral cooperation in agriculture and food production.

As stated there, both countries have vast land resources for expanding crop areas and increasing livestock and crop output.

Kazakh Ambassador to Russia Dauren Abayev said Kazakhstan boasts unique resources, it ranks 6th globally in pastureland and 8th in arable land.

Over the past decade, the country’s agricultural output grew 2.5 times — from 7 billion US dollars to 18 billion US dollars. Kazakhstan’s goal is to double this figure by 2030.

Russian Senator Gennady Ordenov noted modern agriculture requires specialists skilled not only in agronomy and animal science but also in digital technologies, automation, GPS navigation, and biotechnology.

KAZAKH INVEST Deputy Chairman Aibol Argyngazinov also briefed on Kazakhstan’s investment and agro-industrial complex potential, combined with the EAEU common market.

Besides, representatives of agribusinesses and industry associations from both countries discussed projects in the dairy, oil‑fat, and livestock sectors.

To note, Kazakhstan is set to provide 1.5 trillion tenge to support its agro-industrial complex.