Kazakhstan showcases $1.5 billion refinery and data center projects in Doha

The forum, organized by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) in cooperation with the State of Qatar, brought together international representatives to discuss investment prospects and economic development. Kazakhstan’s delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Ardak Zebeshev.

During the forum, Zebeshev participated in the session “World Investment Report 2026 - EAEU Region in the Spotlight of the UNCTAD World Investment Forum” and the ministerial roundtable on entrepreneurship, “Investing in the Future Builders.”

Speaking at the session focused on the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) region, Zebeshev highlighted Kazakhstan’s economic growth and foreign investment performance. He noted that the country’s economy had expanded by 30% since 2019, with average annual growth of approximately 4.5%.

In 2025, gross foreign direct investment inflows into Kazakhstan rose by 14.4% to reach $20.5 billion, according to the figures presented at the forum.

Zebeshev emphasized the importance of attracting investment into manufacturing and the production of higher value-added goods. He highlighted Kazakhstan’s industrial capabilities, including the production of locomotives and railway rails, as well as its automotive industry, which manufactures more than 150,000 vehicles annually. The sector has also progressed beyond basic localization toward full-cycle manufacturing and the assembly of small components.

At the ministerial roundtable, the Kazakhstani delegation presented the country’s experience in developing its innovation ecosystem and digital infrastructure. Among the projects highlighted were Data Center Valley, which has a potential capacity of up to 1 gigawatt, and Alem Capital Management, a fund-of-funds initiative with a target capital of $1 billion.

On the sidelines of the forum, Zebeshev held a series of bilateral meetings with Qatari officials and international business representatives to strengthen investment cooperation and advance joint projects.

During talks with Sheikh Ali Alwaleed Al-Thani, chief executive officer of the Investment Promotion Agency Qatar (Invest Qatar), the Kazakhstani side presented plans for a $1.5 billion oil refinery in Aktobe region, alongside the Data Center Valley development project.

Zebeshev also met with Hassan Jasim Al-Sayed, chairman of Qatar Post, to discuss potential cooperation in e-commerce, logistics and digital services.

In a separate meeting with Feras Fuad Abul, a partner at Roland Berger Middle East, the sides explored opportunities to apply international consulting expertise to the financial and strategic development of promising projects in Kazakhstan.

Discussions with Professor Dr. Mahmood Adil, adviser to Qatar’s minister of public health, focused on the potential establishment of a national artificial intelligence system for Kazakhstan’s healthcare sector.

Kazakhstan reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening cooperation with UNCTAD and international partners to attract investment, diversify its economy and support innovative entrepreneurship.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the Kazakh President and the Emir of Qatar discussed investment and energy projects.