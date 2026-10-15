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    Kazakh President, Emir of Qatar discuss investment and energy projects

    20:08, 15 October 2026

    On the sidelines of the Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the press service of Akorda.

    Kazakh President, Emir of Qatar discuss investment and energy projects
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The two leaders discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation. Particular attention was given to the prospects for strengthening the multifaceted partnership between Kazakhstan and Qatar as well as to the implementation of joint investment and energy projects.

    The heads of state also exchanged views on international and regional issues, including the situation in the Middle East.

    Earlier, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov discussed joint projects in the gas processing and telecommunications sectors with executives of Qatar's Power International Holding.

     

     

    Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Qatar Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Kazakhstan and Qatar Politics Middle East Foreign policy
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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