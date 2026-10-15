Kazakh President, Emir of Qatar discuss investment and energy projects

The two leaders discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation. Particular attention was given to the prospects for strengthening the multifaceted partnership between Kazakhstan and Qatar as well as to the implementation of joint investment and energy projects.

The heads of state also exchanged views on international and regional issues, including the situation in the Middle East.

Earlier, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov discussed joint projects in the gas processing and telecommunications sectors with executives of Qatar's Power International Holding.