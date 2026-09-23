Kazakhstan ships lentils to India via Middle Corridor

According to the company’s press service, the shipment was dispatched from Akkol station to Mundra Port in India via a multimodal route. During the first stage, the cargo was transported by rail from Akkol to the Port of Aktau. The containers were then shipped across the Caspian Sea to the Port of Alat in Azerbaijan. From there, the cargo continued by rail to the Georgian Port of Poti, before being delivered by sea to Mundra.

Akmola region is one of Kazakhstan’s key centers for lentil production and processing. Growing production volumes have helped expand the geography of exports with India emerging as one of the most promising destinations for Kazakh lentils.

The shipment comes amid rising production and export potential for Kazakhstan’s agricultural products. Notably, Kazakhstan ranks sixth in the world in lentil exports.

According to the Agriculture Ministry, the country harvested a record 1 million tonnes of grain legume crops in 2025, a 56% increase compared to the previous year.

The use of this route for exporting Kazakh lentils broadens opportunities for domestic producers to access South Asian markets and supports the development of new export destinations.

Earlier, Kazakhstan supplied nearly 227,000 tons of lentils to Türkiye.