Kazakhstan shines with 6 medals at Artistic Swimming World Cup

Team Kazakhstan claimed two gold, one silver, and three bronze medals, finishing second overall in the team standings.

Eduard Kim captured gold in the men’s free routine, while Kazakhstan also topped the podium in the women’s team free routine. Viktor Druzin added a bronze in the men’s technical routine.

In addition, the national team earned silver in the group acrobatic routine.

Yasmina Islamova and Aldiyar Ramazanov claimed bronze in the duet technical routine, while Nargiza Bolatova and Viktor Druzin also secured bronze, finishing third in the duet free routine.

