Kazakhstan shines at Tokyo 2025 Deaflympics

The XXV Summer Deaflympics took place in Tokyo from 15 to 26 November. This is the major international sporting competition for deaf athletes, held every four years.

This year, about 3,000 athletes from 81 countries vied for medals in 209 events across 21 sports. Kazakhstan's national team, consisting of 78 athletes, competed in eight sports.

The venue of the official closing ceremony was the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium. It was attended by dignitaries, including Princess Kako of Akishino, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, and International Committee of Sports for the Deaf (ICSD) President Ádám Kósa.

During the Parade of Nations, the State Flag of Kazakhstan was carried by Nursultan Kuldeyev, bronze medalist in athletics at the XXV Summer Deaflympics, and national swimming team athlete Mariya Sotnikova

At the ceremony, ICDS President Ádám Kósa announced the conclusion of the Games and thanked the athletes for their performances.

Following the results of the 2025 Games, Kazakhstan won eight gold, four silver, and 13 bronze medals, placing ninth in the overall medal standings among 81 countries.

The most successful sport for Kazakhstan was deaf judo as athletes claimed 11 medals: five golds, two silvers, and four bronzes.

In freestyle wrestling, Kazakh athletes secured one gold, one silver, and three bronze medals. Meanwhile, in Greco-Roman wrestling, the national team earned one gold, one silver, and one bronze.

In athletics, Kazakhstan won a gold and a bronze medal, with Faina Meirmanova setting a new Deaflympic record in the high jump, clearing 1.79 meters.

In kyorugi, Kazakh deaflympians earned three bronze medals, and the men’s table tennis team took bronze in the team event.

"Deaflympic sport in Kazakhstan is developing rapidly, and our athletes continue to attain new heights on the international stage. Previously, at the 2022 Deaflympics in Brazil, the national team won four gold, seven silver, and 18 bronze medals, placing 13th in the medal tally. This year, having earned eight gold, four silver, and 13 bronze medals, the Kazakhstan team moved up to ninth place. This clearly demonstrates the systematic development of sports for people with disabilities and consistent government support. We will continue to provide comprehensive assistance to our athletes to strengthen their potential and achieve even higher results," remarked Nurlan Yessembayev, Deputy Chairman of the Committee for Sports and Physical Culture.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Kazakhstan’s Deaflympic medalists got a warm welcome in Astana.