Kazakh students win top honors at Hong Kong robotics championships

This year's championship brought together more than 120 teams and 900 students from over 30 countries. Kazakhstan was represented by two teams from Almaty.

The PEAK team from PhysTech School Almaty finished as 1st Runner-Up, one of the championship's top honors. The students also received the Most Innovative Booth Award and placed sixth in the Robot Game category.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Education

Coached by Maksat Askaruly, the team consisted of Yerassyl Bektemirov, Viktor Khegay, Anuar Orman, Ilson Pak, Aiken Khairulla, and Tamina Styazhkina.

Photo credit: The Kazakh Ministry of Education

Another Kazakh team, Future Axions 218, was named 2nd Runner-Up in the Invitational category, achieving one of the best results among the international participants.

The team included Rinat Zamanbek and Inkar Kaliaskar from Keleshek Mektebi School No. 218, as well as Medina Tursyn and Adiya Tursynbek from Lyceum No. 24, under the mentorship of Karagol Bakkeldi.

The Ministry of Education said the results reflected Kazakhstan's continued efforts to promote STEM education and robotics, adding that the students' success highlighted the country's growing potential in engineering and technology education.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan national team had achieved a historic result claiming five gold medals at the 56th International Physics Olympiad held in Bucaramanga, Colombia.