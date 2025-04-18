Kazakhstan shines at Asian U18 Athletics Championships 2025

Polina Kuzubova of Kazakhstan won gold in the Women U18 Heptathlon Long Jump scoring 5.089 points, while Assylzat Kydyrbay finished third with 4.355 points. Uzbekistan’s Sofya Nikolayeva took home silver with 4.904.

It is worth reminding, Kazakhstan’s table tennis player Alan Kurmangaliyev secured the gold medal in the U19 Boys Singles at the WTT Youth Star Contender Metz 2025.