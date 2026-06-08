Kazakhstan, Shell partner on digital platform for subsurface data analysis

The partnership mainly focuses on exchanging global best practices and digitizing archival geological information on hydrocarbons. The document creates a sustainable platform for joint training of specialists and fundamental subsoil analysis.

The practical core of the memorandum will be the launch of a pilot project to develop a modern geographic information system (GIS). This digital platform will enable in-depth processing and interpretation of accumulated historical geological data. Digitalization is expected to significantly expand understanding of the country's resource potential and strengthen the industry's investment attractiveness.

Photo source: gov.kz

"The signing of the memorandum is a crucial step in bolstering cooperation between government agencies, national institutions, and international partners. Kazakhstan's priority is to enhance the efficiency of geological exploration, including by actively introducing digital technologies and modern approaches to working with geological data. Combining knowledge, experience, and technological solutions will allow us to more effectively unlock the country's resource potential and ensure the systematic development of the industry," said Kazakh Deputy Minister of Energy Yerlan Akbarov.

Photo source: gov.kz

In turn, the country's geological database operator confirmed the importance of technological integration.

"The National Geological Service is consistently developing an open and state-of-the-art geological platform for Kazakhstan. Interacting with international partners such as Shell will strengthen the analytical and interpretive base of hydrocarbon geological data and improve the quality of decisions in subsoil use," said Yerlan Galiev, Chairman of the Management Board of National Geological Service JSC.

Representatives of the international concern also highly appreciated the integration of global IT tools into Kazakhstan's extractive industry.

Photo source: gov.kz

In particular, Senior Vice President and Country Chair of Shell Kazakhstan Suzanne Coogan noted that the memorandum includes plans for a digital platform to process and interpret historical geological data, confirming Shell's long-term commitment to Kazakhstan. She added that the company supports the country's strategic priority of digitalizing the economy and believes that applying advanced technologies and Shell's global expertise will boost the efficiency of hydrocarbon exploration.

As Qazinform News Agency previously reported, Kazakhstan plans to digitize 5 million geological records by year-end.