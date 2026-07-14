Kazakhstan shares counter-disinformation approaches at Shusha Global Media Forum

Speaking at the Peacebuilding and Public Discourse Through the Media Lens panel session, the Vice Minister warned that ignoring the problem of false information carries serious risks, including erosion of trust between information-space players, reduced accountability, and the amplification of destabilizing processes.

Kanat Iskakov placed special emphasis on the need to restore trust in reliable information.

"Today, disinformation and fake news are used not only to manipulate public opinion but, most importantly, they fuel conflicts between nations and peoples. That is the greatest destabilizing risk," he stressed.

He also addressed cooperation with digital platforms. According to him, Kazakhstan is developing partnerships with major online platforms and refining the legal framework for this area.

"Based on our own experience, we are not only regulating this through legislation, but we are also proposing to all online platforms that they label content. AI-generated content must be labeled, and any content that is not naturally created must be marked so users can clearly identify whether it's true or not," Iskakov stated.

He also said Kazakhstan has made progress in working with global digital platforms.

Another key priority, Iskakov said, is responsible journalism. He stressed the need to balance free speech with protecting society from manipulative information and highlighted the importance of improving media literacy.

In closing, Kanat Iskakov called for stronger international cooperation on information security.

Earlier, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev highlighted Kazakhstan’s strategic role in bilateral projects.