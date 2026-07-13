Azerbaijani President highlights Kazakhstan’s strategic role in bilateral projects

Aliyev emphasized Kazakhstan’s key role in advancing transport and energy initiatives and expressed gratitude to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the people of Kazakhstan for supporting the reconstruction of Karabakh.

We are grateful to the President of Kazakhstan for his assistance in rebuilding Karabakh. Kazakhstan has built the Kurmangazy Children’s Creativity Center in Fuzuli, which President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and I inaugurated together. We thank the brotherly Kazakhstani people for this support in restoring the liberated territories, Aliyev said.

The Azerbaijani president noted that the personal rapport between the two presidents is an important factor in strengthening bilateral cooperation and regional engagement.

According to Aliyev, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan, situated on the shores of the Caspian Sea, play a pivotal role in the implementation of major transport projects.

Without active cooperation between our countries, the realization of any major transport project in the Caspian region would be impossible, he stressed.

Aliyev also noted that Kazakhstan is actively modernizing its ports and logistics infrastructure. He highlighted the successful four-party cooperation framework involving Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye, under which the partners coordinate tariff policies, digitalization efforts, administrative simplification, and measures to improve freight transportation efficiency.

The president recalled that in 2024 the presidents of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan signed an agreement to build an energy corridor along the bed of the Caspian Sea. In addition, a project is underway to lay a fiber-optic cable across the Caspian seabed, linking Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan and forming an important component of the region’s digital infrastructure.

Aliyev further noted that Kazakhstani oil is already being transported through Azerbaijani territory, demonstrating the high level of cooperation between the two countries in the energy and transport sectors.

Reflecting on his recent visit to Kazakhstan, Aliyev said he was deeply impressed by the historic city of Turkistan and by the care with which Kazakhstanis preserve their cultural heritage.

I am sincerely pleased with the way relations between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan are developing, and I wish our brotherly Kazakhstan continued success and prosperity, the Azerbaijani president said at the 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum.

Earlier, Qazinform reported the foreign ministers of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties during a phone conversation, highlighting plans to expand cooperation across a range of strategic sectors.