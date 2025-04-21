Kazakhstan sets bold agricultural plans for north region for 2025

Of this total, 3.3 million hectares will be dedicated to grain and leguminous crops, 760,000 hectares to oilseeds, and 392,000 hectares to fodder crops. Additionally, 6,500 hectares will be planted with potatoes, and 1,300 hectares with vegetables.



"In preparation for the sowing season, fall plowing has been completed on 3 million hectares, and snow retention efforts have been carried out on 1.5 million hectares. As part of the Comprehensive Seed Production Development Plan, the share of seed variety renewal is set to increase to 11.2 percent in 2025, amounting to 52,600 tons," reported the press service of Kazakhstan's Ministry of Agriculture.



The ministry also highlighted that 470,000 tons of seeds have been stored, with 460,200 tons of spring cereals already tested, making up 98 percent of the planned amount.



Currently, 40 certified seed production entities operate in the region, including 25 seed farms and 15 seed distributors.



"To support farmers with fuel and lubricants, the government has allocated 52,200 tons of subsidized diesel fuel, priced at 254 tenge (approximately $0.48) per liter. The region's agricultural machinery is 91 percent ready for use, and 219 machine-tractor workshops are functioning normally," the ministry added.



The planned application of mineral fertilizers for 2025 is 333,500 tons. An operational headquarters has been established in the region to monitor and coordinate the spring planting campaign.

Since the beginning of 2025, farmers have purchased 275 units of agricultural machinery worth 9.7 billion tenge (approximately $18.43 million), including 93 units via leasing from JSC "KAF" at a value of 5.9 billion tenge (approximately $11.21 million).

Noteworthy, Kazakhstan exported 300,000 tons of wheat to North Africa and Morocco.