Kazakhstan exports 300,000 tons of wheat to North Africa and Morocco

In order to expand the geography of sales, preliminary agreements on supply of grain crops to Morocco and North Africa were achieved. By the end of the current marketing season, the volume of shipments in this area may exceed 300,000 tons of food-grade wheat.

The Food Contract Corporation’s export policy is aimed at diversification of the sales destinations and strengthening positions at the non-CIS markets. Priority destinations are European Union countries, MENA region (Middle East and North Africa), as well as Southeast Asia.

The company is ready to promptly ensure additional volumes of grain in the following directions: through the ports of Azov, Black and Baltic seas; to Afghanistan, Iran, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Armenia; and to the Southeast Asian countries.

Shipments are carried out under FOB, FCA, DAP international commercial terms and others.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan is ready to export up to 2 mln tons of wheat to Iran.