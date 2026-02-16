Kazakhstan set to strengthen its agro-export course via the Baltic to Scandinavia

As part of the visit, the Kazakh delegation met with Finnish companies Agronic Oy, Pel-Tuote Oy, Sampo-Rosenlew Oy, Suokone Oy, as well as EastCham Finland and the Finnish Cereal Committee.

As stated there, Kazakhstan views Finland as a strategic partner in agriculture, with advanced expertise in agrotechnology, sustainable resource management, processing, and storage of agricultural products.

The parties debated cooperation in agricultural machinery supply, adoption of modern technologies, joint investment projects, and localization of production.

Talks with Finland’s Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry Permanent Secretary Pekka Pesonen focused on trade in agricultural products, technology exchange, and sustainable farming.

Following the talks, an agreement was reached to hold the next meeting of the Kazakhstan-Finland working group on agriculture.

With Valtra company executives, opportunities for localizing tractor production in Kazakhstan were explored.

The Vice Minister of Agriculture emphasized that Kazakhstan’s agricultural policy aims to diversify export routes, expand supply geography, and increase the share of value-added products. The Baltic route is seen as a promising gateway to Scandinavian and Northern European markets.

