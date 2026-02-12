Kazakhstan, Germany discuss green hydrogen production and export

The parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of Kazakh-German cooperation, with a focus on industrial and technological collaboration, energy, logistics, digitalization, and agriculture.

“Kazakhstan attaches exceptional importance to the development of cooperation with Germany and regards it as a key strategic partner in the European Union. We are ready to actively expand economic cooperation with Germany both bilaterally and within the EU-Central Asia regional formats and are committed to translating agreed initiatives into concrete projects and tangible results,” Minister Kosherbayev noted.

He emphasized that Kazakhstan has achieved significant socio-economic progress and, according to IMF data, has entered the world’s top 50 economies with a GDP of 300 billion US dollars, equivalent to 15,000 US dollars per capita, and has ranked among the top five countries in terms of average real GDP growth, which amounted to 3.6% over the period from 2000 to 2025.

“Kazakhstan is a reliable partner for Germany in Central Asia. We are committed to further deepening our economic and energy cooperation based on sustainable development and innovation,” Minister Reiche stated.

The meeting also focused on energy cooperation, including supplies of Kazakh oil to the refinery in Schwedt. Prospects for cooperation in the production and export of green hydrogen from Kazakhstan to Germany and EU countries were discussed

The parties also debated joint projects in mechanical engineering, chemical industry, mining and metallurgical sector, as well as transfer of German technologies and best practices.

The ministers reaffirmed the importance of developing logistics corridors, including the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, and expressed readiness to cooperate in the digitalization of transport and industrial processes.

Following the meeting, readiness to further strengthen the strategic partnership was confirmed, and an agreement was reached to continue substantive dialogue on joint initiatives.

Earlier, it was reported that Federal President of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier received the Foreign Ministers of the Central Asian countries as part of the “Central Asia – Germany” (C5+1) format meeting.