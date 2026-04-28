Kazakhstan set to launch new supercomputer
New data centers are being built in Kazakhstan, Kazakhtelecom CEO Badgat Mussin told the Government meeting in Astana, Qazinform News Agency reports.
He mentioned Kazakhtelecom operates the country’s largest data center network or over 1,700 server racks with a capacity up to 25 MW, which accounts for 47% of the market share.
Last October 2025, Almaty launched the AI-Farabium supercomputer, with a performance of 1,500 petaflops. It is currently ranked 103rd globally and is running at full capacity.
To note, a new supercomputer built in Kosshy will be commissioned this November. It will be three times more powerful than the Almaty system.
Besides, Kazakhtelecom will also operate a Data Center Valley construction project in Ekibastuz, with preliminary demand exceeding 100 MW from more than 20 hyperscale companies.
Notably, AI assistant to help Kazakhstanis start businesses.