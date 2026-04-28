Kazakhstan set to launch new supercomputer

He mentioned Kazakhtelecom operates the country’s largest data center network or over 1,700 server racks with a capacity up to 25 MW, which accounts for 47% of the market share.

Last October 2025, Almaty launched the AI-Farabium supercomputer, with a performance of 1,500 petaflops. It is currently ranked 103rd globally and is running at full capacity.

To note, a new supercomputer built in Kosshy will be commissioned this November. It will be three times more powerful than the Almaty system.

Besides, Kazakhtelecom will also operate a Data Center Valley construction project in Ekibastuz, with preliminary demand exceeding 100 MW from more than 20 hyperscale companies.

Notably, AI assistant to help Kazakhstanis start businesses.