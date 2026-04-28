AI assistant to help Kazakhstanis start businesses

The project is being implemented jointly with the Ministry of Finance.

Addressing the Government’s meeting, the Minister emphasized the project helps entrepreneurs select a location on a digital map, and the system shows existing or registered businesses nearby.

AI provides optimal recommendations for opening new businesses, taking into account customer flow, competition, and current registrations.

The tool aims to reduce risks of oversaturation (e.g., multiple cafés or pharmacies opening in the same area).

It is expected to halve operational costs at the startup stage and improve business sustainability.

In addition, another AI assistant offers 24/7 online consultations on tax reporting and compliance with the new Tax Code. Instead of complex legal texts, users receive clear, actionable guidance to avoid mistakes.

As Qazinform reported earlier, Kazakhstan is developing the Digital Qazaqstan nationwide digitalization strategy.