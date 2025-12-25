Three new special economic zones established in Kazakhstan in 2025

In 2025, three new SEZs were created such as Korkyt Ata, Aktobe, and Atyrau, the QazIndustry SEZ and industrial zones development directorate reported.

The Government also expanded the territories of existing zones, including Turan, Sea Port Aktau, Pavlodar, Khorgos – Eastern Gate, Saryarka, Jibek Joly, Qyzylzhar, and the National Industrial Petrochemical Technopark.

In line with the President's instructions, additional expansions were approved for Sea Port Aktau, Ontustik, Astana Technopolis, Saryarka, and Alatau, aimed at developing airports and creating multimodal air hubs. Priority activities were broadened in zones such as Sea Port Aktau, Jibek Joly, Alatau, Khorgos – Eastern Gate, Aktobe, Korkyt Ata, Qyzylzhar, and the Technology Innovation Park.

These measures will help attract investment, create jobs, launch new industries, and introduce innovative technologies. Work continues to improve legislation, strengthen the investment climate, and boost the competitiveness of the national economy.

Currently, there are 17 special economic zones and 67 industrial zones countrywide.

