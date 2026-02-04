Kazakhstan set to introduce progressive agro-economy model

It focuses on digitalization, artificial intelligence, and deep processing of agricultural products.

A Comprehensive Agro-Economy Development Plan (2026–2028) is being developed to build full value chains ranging from production to processing, storage, logistics, and export. Among the key priorities are the development of the processing industry, the creation of agro-industrial clusters and hubs, and the strengthening of ties between producers and markets.

Besides, the Government approved the 2026–2030 Livestock Development Plan not only to increase herd sizes, but also improve productivity and expand export potential of the sector.

Long-term concessional loans at 6% annual rate for purchasing breeding livestock and developing pasture-based farming, state guarantees through the “Damu” fund, covering up to 85% of loan amounts for farmers lacking collateral, will be launched.

Regional socio-entrepreneurial corporations will help expand access to financing.

It is projected to increase the cattle population to 12 million and small ruminants to 28 million, and to double meat exports under the Halal certification system to strengthen the country’s position at the premium markets of the Gulf and other Islamic countries.

Five new grain-processing plants will be built by 2028, with investments totaling 2.6 billion US dollars, producing starch, bioethanol, amino acids, and vitamins. Once commissioned, they will generate thousands of jobs.

Kazakhstan boasts huge land resources, including 183 million hectares of pasturelands and 27.2 million hectares of arable lands. As of now, Kazakhstan exports its farm products to more than 70 countries, taking the lead. It ranks second in flour exports, eighth in sunflower oil, and 10th in grain exports globally.

The country’s agricultural output grew 5.9% in 2025, reaching 9.8 trillion tenge, following a 13.6% increase in 2024.

Kazakhstan posted a record-high harvest: over 50 million tons of grain, 1 million tons of legumes, and 4.8 million tons of oilseeds.

Grain exports hit 13.4 million tons in 2024–2025, the highest in 20 years, with new markets opened in Egypt, Morocco, and Vietnam. Talks are underway to enter the markets of Belgium, Poland, Norway, Great Britain, and Portugal.

This comprehensive modernization strategy is designed to make Kazakhstan’s agriculture more sustainable, productive, and globally competitive, while directly improving the living standards of rural communities.

As written before, Kazakhstan to launch AI-based project in water resources management.