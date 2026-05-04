Kazakhstan set to introduce AI in industry

The Head of State emphasized the strategic significance of AI value lies not in the scale of models but in their effective integration into the real economy.

He said real-time AI use is becoming a primary driver of productivity growth, requiring a holistic system that unites data, processes, and people.

The President said the AI Development Council is an efficient platform for the development of coordinated approaches and sharing best practices, first of all in the sphere of real economy and digital platforms.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev suggested prioritizing mining and metallurgy, energy, agriculture, and logistics, with emphasis on productivity, cost reduction, and management efficiency.

Development of industrial data systems, digital twins, and automation will enable the transition from pilot projects to large-scale implementation.

He said no country can fully realize AI’s potential in isolation, highlighting the need for international cooperation.

Deputy Prime Minister-AI and Digital Development Minister Zhaslan Madiyev, National Bank Chairman Timur Suleimenov, Sinovation Ventures CEO Kai-Fu Lee, Cambrian Futures CEO Olaf J. Groth, Samruk-Kazyna Chairman Nurlan Zhakupov, Khalifa University Professor Merouane Debbah, Turing Award laureate John Hopcroft, UN “AI for Good” Executive Council Chair Ebtesam Al Mazrouei, and Oxford Insights CEO Richard Stirling took the floor at the meeting.

As written before, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds the II meeting of AI Development Council.