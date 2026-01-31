Kazakhstan set to introduce AI-based technologies to monitor children’s safety

If potential risks are detected, signals will be promptly transmitted to the relevant services to ensure timely response and protective measures for children.

In addition, the concept envisages measures to raise the digital literacy of children, parents, and teachers, and regulates children’s access to the internet, including nighttime use restrictions.

These measures are aimed at ensuring the protection of children against digital risks, such as harmful content, cyber threats, and violations of digital hygiene.

Besides, it is planned to update legislation to protect children from information harmful to their health and development.

These measures aim to improve the prevention of digital threats and ensure a systematic approach to child protection.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan plans to create a unified digital platform for psychological diagnostics of children.

Recall that Government adopted the Children of Kazakhstan Concept on Jan.27.