Government adopts ‘Children of Kazakhstan’ concept

As Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov noted, there are approximately 7 million children in Kazakhstan, accounting for more than one-third of the country’s population.

“The future of the country depends on the conditions our children live in. Namely for this reason, at the meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay, the Head of State set a task to develop a unified concept Children of Kazakhstan. Ensuring comprehensive care for children is our top priority, and the state is implementing a package of measures to enhance their quality of life,” said he.

The document includes an action plan aimed at protecting children in the field of education, healthcare, security, social support, and family well-being.

The Prime Minister tasked the Ministry of Education with ensuring the effective and timely implementation of all measures outlined in the Concept, and with organizing an awareness campaign in cooperation with government agencies and regional akimats.

Earlier, Minister Zhuldyz Suleimenova presented the 2026-2030 Children of Kazakhstan concept at the Government's Jan 27 meeting.