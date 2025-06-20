Kazakhstan set to increase oil deliveries to Germany

According to him, oil transportation in 2024 reached 83.5 million tons that is 8% or 6 million tons more against the plan or 4% more compared to 2023. 55.7 million tons were shipped via the CPC pipeline in 2024 at large.

He said the volume of oil deliveries to Germany via the Atyrau-Samara route grew by 50% in 2024 that is projected to double in 2025. Besides, Kazakh oil transit towards Aktau-Baku-Ceyhan rose by 27% to 1.4 million tons under the agreements with SOCAR. This year plans to increase oil transit by sea up to 1.7 million tons.

For the past five months, oil transportation hit 34.7 million tons that is 2% or 825,000 tons more against the plan.

As earlier reported, Kazakhstan is ready to export oil, gas and uranium to Slovakia.