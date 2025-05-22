Kazakhstan set to face Japan in 2025 Davis Cup Juniors Asia Oceania Final Qualifiers quarters
Kazakhstan will play against Japan in the quarter-finals of the 2025 Davis Cup Juniors Asia Oceania Final Qualifiers, as the draw took place, Kazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.
On Tuesday, Team Kazakhstan secured a 2-1 win over Iran, while suffering a 1-2 loss to China in Group D matches at the 2025 Davis Cup Juniors Asia Oceania Final Qualifiers in Shymkent.
Kazakhstan will face Japan in the 2025 Davis Cup Juniors Asia Oceania Final Qualifiers quarter-finals.
Australia will also take on China, while Taipei will face off against Uzbekistan and South Korea vs Hong Kong in another quarter-final matches.
The Central Asian nation is to secure a spot in the year-end Junior Davis Cup Finals should it qualify for the semis, where top four teams will play.
As reported previously, Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan advanced to the quarter-finals of the WTA 500 tournament – the 2025 Internationaux de Strasbourg in France.