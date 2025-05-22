Kazakhstan set to face Japan in 2025 Davis Cup Juniors Asia Oceania Final Qualifiers quarters

On Tuesday, Team Kazakhstan secured a 2-1 win over Iran, while suffering a 1-2 loss to China in Group D matches at the 2025 Davis Cup Juniors Asia Oceania Final Qualifiers in Shymkent.

Kazakhstan will face Japan in the 2025 Davis Cup Juniors Asia Oceania Final Qualifiers quarter-finals.

Australia will also take on China, while Taipei will face off against Uzbekistan and South Korea vs Hong Kong in another quarter-final matches.

The Central Asian nation is to secure a spot in the year-end Junior Davis Cup Finals should it qualify for the semis, where top four teams will play.

As reported previously, Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan advanced to the quarter-finals of the WTA 500 tournament – the 2025 Internationaux de Strasbourg in France.