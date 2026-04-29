Kazakhstan set to establish virus-free seed potato production center

The Minister emphasized that potato farming remains a strategically important sector of the country’s agro-industrial complex. In 2025, potato crops covered 131,000 hectares, with an average yield of 22 tons per hectare, for a total of 2.8 million tons.

“Building a technologically advanced domestic seed production system is a key industry priority. This is not only about modernization but also about creating a sustainable foundation for food security. Developing biotechnology and scaling up the production of virus-free planting material will significantly reduce import dependence, ensure stable yield growth, and elevate domestic breeding to a new level of competitiveness,” Aidarbek Saparov said.

Photo credit: Kazakhstan's Ministry of Agriculture

Currently, 22 specialized farms produce original and elite seeds, while biotechnological laboratories play a backbone role. The Kazakh Research Institute of Fruit and Vegetable Growing, part of the National Agrarian Scientific and Educational Center (NASEC), is the leading scientific organization in this area, where accelerated virus-free propagation and industrial potato cultivation technologies have been introduced.

Representatives of Inner Mongolia Muland Agricultural Technology Co., Ltd. expressed interest in establishing a modern laboratory and greenhouse complex that incorporates advanced technologies, including the production of micro and ultra-mini tubers. The company has its own scientific and production infrastructure, proven experience implementing similar projects, and is ready to share its expertise.

The project also involves launching industrial-scale production of high-quality seed material and developing export capacity for Central Asian markets.

Saparov confirmed the government’s readiness to provide comprehensive support for the project.

Wei Jinglong, in turn, stated the intention to begin practical implementation in the near future, with the first batch of seed material expected within a year.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov met with the heads of leading agricultural machinery companies from Europe, Canada, and the United States.