Kazakhstan set to cut budget deficit to 1.4% by 2028, PM

Addressing the joint sitting of the Parliament’s Chambers, the Prime Minister said the Government is developing a draft republican budget for the three years ahead. It is projected to reduce the deficit from the current 2.7% to 2.5% by 2026, to 1.8% by 2027 and 1.4% by 2028.

He reminded as part of the tax reform, thanks to the new Tax Code, the republican budget will receive additional revenues of about 3 trillion tenge since next year. These funds will be spent on the development of infrastructure, energy, transport networks and utilities to create a foundation for long-term and sustainable economic growth.

Earlier Kazinform reported Kazakhstan’s budget deficit hit KZT 3.6 trillion in 2024.