Kazakhstan set to certify up to 5,000 social workers this year

Currently, there are around 12,000 social workers employed in Kazakhstan.

A unified registry has been created for tracking and qualification recognition with 2,447 specialists who have already completed certification.

He stressed eight professional standards have been approved.

The Minister said it is planned to increase the number of certified social workers up to 5,000 in 2026 through updated educational programs in partnership with leading universities and the introduction of online learning systems for the social sector.

He also revealed six specialized training modules were developed to enhance skills step by step.

The Minister earlier said Kazakhstan will build 7 new rehabilitation centers for people with disabilities in 2026.