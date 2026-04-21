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    Kazakhstan set to certify up to 5,000 social workers this year

    10:57, 21 April 2026

    Labor and Social Protection Minister Askarbek Yertayev announced that Kazakhstan plans to raise the number of certified social workers to 5,000 this year, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakhstan set to certify up to 5,000 social workers this year
    Photo credit: Freepik

    Currently, there are around 12,000 social workers employed in Kazakhstan.

    A unified registry has been created for tracking and qualification recognition with 2,447 specialists who have already completed certification.

    He stressed eight professional standards have been approved.

    The Minister said it is planned to increase the number of certified social workers up to 5,000 in 2026 through updated educational programs in partnership with leading universities and the introduction of online learning systems for the social sector.

    He also revealed six specialized training modules were developed to enhance skills step by step.

    The Minister earlier said Kazakhstan will build 7 new rehabilitation centers for people with disabilities in 2026.

    Kazakhstan Healthcare Education Government of Kazakhstan
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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