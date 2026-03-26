Kazakhstan set to build small hydropower plants in three regions

All three projects are currently under state review. In addition, documentation is being developed for five more facilities, three of which will attract private investors.

The initiative is part of the small hydropower plants development roadmap adopted last September. So far, 29 sites suitable for small hydropower installations have been identified.

Water Resources and Irrigation Vice Minister Yerbolat Ibraikhanov stated that once the roadmap is implemented, total electricity generation from Kazvodkhoz facilities will reach 30 MW annually. The enterprise already operates three small hydropower plants — at the Sergeyevsky hydro complex in North Kazakhstan, the Intumak reservoir in Karaganda region, and the Dostyk hydro complex on the Khorgos River.

Earlier, the Ministry reported controlled water releases from major reservoirs in northern, western, eastern, and central regions to safely manage spring floods.

As written before, Kazakhstan to build three new water reservoirs by 2029.