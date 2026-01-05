Kazakhstan set to build and modernize 5,000 km of railways and repair 11,000 km more, Tokayev

He said Kazakhstan is a landlocked country and, at the same time, is located at the heart of the Eurasian continent at the crossroads of the majority of transit routes. It is a big advantage for Kazakhstan. The President said there is a vision and intent to turn Kazakhstan into a transport hub of Eurasia.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the launch of the new Dostyk–Moyynty railway line, which will help increase freight volumes between China and Europe fivefold along that corridor. Another projects include the construction of Moyynty–Kyzylzhar, Bakhty–Ayagoz, and Darbaza–Maktaaral railways. By 2030, Kazakhstan plans to build and modernize 5,000 kilometers of railways and repair another 11,000 kilometers.

He also highlighted the construction of the Center–West highway, which will reduce the distance from the capital to western regions by more than 500 kilometers.

Kazakhstan has already established a vast transport system extending beyond its borders. Kazakhstan has built freight terminals stretching from the Yellow Sea to the Black Sea. The country hosts 12 international transport corridors, including five rail and seven road, carrying up to 85 percent of overland cargo traffic between China and Europe.

The Head of State said that competition in this sector is intensifying, as transport and logistics have become integral to geopolitics and a regular topic in high-level negotiations.

Kazakhstan actively participates in China’s megaproject Belt and Road Initiative, the North–South corridor, and the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor). The country also sees strong potential in the Russia–Kazakhstan–Turkmenistan–Iran route, which provides access to seaports, and welcomes China’s involvement in the Middle Corridor.

Looking ahead, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that the challenge is not only infrastructure but also integration across economic sectors. The Government has been tasked with developing modern transport and logistics hubs, upgrading ports, airports, and railway stations, and building an effective digital ecosystem to support the sector.

