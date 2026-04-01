Kazakhstan set to build 8 more power plants

According to the Energy Ministry, Kazakhstan plans to introduce 7.8 GW of new and upgraded capacity by 2030, build eight new power plants totaling 5.3 GW, and modernize 11 existing stations.

The new construction program with a total capacity of up to 5.3GW embraces key facilities, including Kurchatov Condensation Power Plant up to 700 MW, Ekibastuz GRES-3 — 2,640 MW, Karaganda TPP — 350 MW, Ekibastuz TPP — 180 MW, new thermal power plants in Zhezkazgan (500 MW), Kokshetau (240 MW), Semey (360 MW), and Oskemen (360 MW).

Modernization efforts are expected to reduce equipment wear by 13%, while coal generation with technological upgrades and environmental standards will remain a cornerstone of Kazakhstan’s energy security.

The Ministry emphasized that the project will provide a reliable energy foundation for industrial growth, digital economy development, and AI technology adoption.

To note, Kazakhstan plans to build small hydropower plants in three regions.