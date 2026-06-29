Kazakhstan set to ban wheat imports, with exceptions

The restrictions are proposed for six months.

The ban would apply to supplies from third countries as well as Eurasian Economic Union member states.

According to the Ministry, wheat imports by rail will be permitted for poultry farms, grain-processing enterprises, licensed elevators, and the National Food Contract Corporation JSC. However, such grain cannot be sold on either the domestic or foreign markets.

Transit rail shipments through Kazakhstan, as well as transit supplies between EAEU countries, will not be affected.

The Ministry emphasized that the initiative aims at supporting domestic producers and ensuring stable sales of their products.

The draft order has been published on the Open Regulatory Legal Acts portal and is open for public discussion until July 1.

As written before, Kazakhstan may restrict beef exports.