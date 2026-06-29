Kazakhstan may restrict beef exports

According to the draft order, a quota of 25,000 tons will be set for beef exports, including fresh, chilled, and frozen, for a period of six months.

The restrictions would apply both to third countries and Eurasian Economic Union member states.

The Ministry explained that the measure is necessary to support domestic meat-processing enterprises. It is expected to increase processing volumes within Kazakhstan, create additional jobs, and ensure the domestic market is supplied with meat products.

Authorities also expect the restrictions to help curb rising meat prices.

The draft document has been published on the Open Regulatory Legal Acts portal and is open for public discussion until July 1.

Qazinform earlier reported, Kazakh producers ready to export halal meat to Türkiye.