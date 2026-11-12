Kazakhstan set to ban aluminium foil and graphite electrode exports to EAEU

The restrictions will apply to two categories of industrial goods.

The first category covers aluminum foil of specific dimensions and technical specifications, supplied in rolls. The export ban on these products will remain in effect until November 15, 2030.

The second category includes round graphite electrodes used in industrial furnaces. Their export to EAEU member states will be restricted until January 17, 2031.

However, certain exemptions will apply to aluminum foil. The restrictions will not cover products of Chinese origin imported into Kazakhstan with the payment of an anti-dumping duty. The order also provides for specific exemptions for goods supplied under one-time licenses without payment of the relevant anti-dumping duty.

The order is scheduled to take effect on November 22, 2026.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan extended a ban on petroleum product exports.