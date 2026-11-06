Kazakhstan extends ban on petroleum product exports

The relevant order was signed by the Minister of Energy on October 30, 2026.

The restrictions will remain in force for six months, but the timelines and lists of prohibited products depend on the mode of transport and export destination.

From November 22, 2026, to May 22, 2027, the export of gasoline, diesel fuel, and certain other petroleum products by road will be prohibited.

Exceptions apply to lubricating oils and fuel carried in vehicle tanks installed by manufacturers. However, fuel exports in such tanks will be permitted no more than once a day.

Additional exemptions cover aviation fuel used in research activities, testing and preparations for industrial production. Such exports will require approval from an authorized agency, a contract with a relevant organization and documents specifying the required fuel volumes.

The export of petroleum products as humanitarian aid will also be permitted subject to a decision by the Government of Kazakhstan.

A similar six-month ban will apply to the transportation of petroleum products by rail. Exceptions include gasoline exported under approved supply plans and petroleum products designated as humanitarian aid by a government decision.

Another restriction will take effect from January 1 to June 30, 2027, prohibiting exports of light distillates, aviation kerosene, diesel fuel, gas oils, toluene, xylene and petroleum bitumen beyond the EAEU customs territory.

The order will enter into force on November 16, 2026.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan is considering lifting restrictions on road bitumen exports after fully meeting domestic demand.