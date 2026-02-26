EN
    Kazakhstan, Serbia to cooperate in defense sector

    15:05, 26 February 2026

    Kazakhstan and Serbia have signed a number of cooperation documents following the first meeting of the Kazakh-Serbian Business Council and Business Forum, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Photo credit: Soltan Zhexenbekov / Kazinform

     Thus, Kazakhstan’s LLP SP Kaztechnology and Serbia’s Yugoimport SDPR agreed on the repair and modernization of 122mm and 152 mm self-propelled artillery weapons of Nora and Soko/Soho families.

    LLP Great Sky and Yugoimport-SDPR signed a framework agreement on transfer of technologies and organization of high-energy materials production.

    Astana Hub has entered into three memorandums of cooperation with Serbia’s Digital Transformation Center, SEE UP Accelerator, and Science Technology Park Belgrade.

    Besides, Kazakhstan’s National Biotechnology Center and Serbia’s Bio4 Campus signed a memorandum of mutual understanding in scientific-technological cooperation.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported that Serbia had expressed interest in creation of a joint production of baby food and fruity cereals with Kazakhstan.

