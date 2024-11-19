Kazakhstan, Serbia sign a number of documents

Photo: Akorda

The documents signed include:

1. Agreement between the Kazakh and Serbian governments on readmission of persons;

2. Agreement between the Kazakh and Serbian governments on defense cooperation;

3. Memorandum of mutual understanding between the Kazakh science and higher education ministry and the Serbian ministry of education in the education sphere;

4. Memorandum of cooperation between the Kazakh ministry of labor and social protection of population and the Serbian ministry of labor, employment, veteran and social affairs;

5. Memorandum of cooperation in the tourism sphere between the Kazakh tourism and sport ministry and the Serbian tourism and youth ministry;

6. Protocol on cooperation between the Kazakh finance ministry and Serbia’s Statistical Office in the area of exchange of statistical data in mutual trade;

7. Memorandum of mutual understanding between the Kazakh ministry of digital development, innovation and aerospace industry and the Serbian ministry of science, technological development and innovation in the area of space activity;

8. Memorandum of cooperation between the Kazakh digital development, innovation and aerospace industry and the Serbian ministry of information and telecommunication;

9. Memorandum of mutual understanding and cooperation between the Kazakh National Academic Library and the National Library of Serbia;

10. Memorandum of mutual understanding between the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the Kazakh President (KazISS) and the Institute for International Politics and Economics of Serbia (IIPE).

Photo: Akorda

Photo: Akorda

Earlier it was reported that the Kazakh and Serbian leaders discussed the launch of direct flights between Astana and Belgrade as part of the expanded-format talks.

Head of State of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić also held talks in a narrow format.

An official welcome ceremony for President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took place in the square in front of the Palace of Serbia.

As reported, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Belgrade on November 18 for an official visit.

28 years have passed since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Serbia. Over this period, the countries have deepened bilateral cooperation in the field of trade, investments and culture. An analytical report by a Kazinform News Agency correspondent unveils the key areas of the Kazakhstan-Serbia cooperation.