Kazakhstan, Serbia see surge in trade amid deepening ties

The talks highlighted the progressive development of Kazakh-Serbian relations, as well as the high-level political dialogue. Zhumangarin pointed out that Serbia is a close and reliable partner of Kazakhstan in the Balkans, as well as a key trade and economic parter in Southeast Europe.

Last year, Kazakhstan and Serbia trade goods worth 107.7 million US dollars, up 7.6% month on month ($100.1mln). The launch of direct flights en route from Astana to Belgrade by Kazakhstan’s airline SCAT last November facilitated business and people-to-people contacts.

In the medium-term, we plan to organize a trade and economic mission to Serbia, enabling to establish direct contacts between entrepreneurs, as well as provide additional impetus to promotion of Kazakhstani products and investment potential on the Serbian market, said the Kazakh deputy premier.

The meeting also focused on the possibility to draw up a joint roadmap for 2026/27, aimed at expanding practical interaction. Particular attention was placed to the implementation of investment projects, including construction of a multifunctional hotel complex in Belgrade jointly with Kazakhstan.

Following the talks, the sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in further deepening partnership, as well as expressed readiness to continue systemic dialogue to carry out specific joint initiatives, while meeting the interests of both states.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Kazakhstan and Serbia mull over cooperation prospects.